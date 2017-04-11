The 2018 MLB offseason is set to be one of the most starstudded ones in recent years as far as free agents go, and there’s a good chance we’re going to see the first $400+ million contract in history.

Both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper will be free agents, unless they’re awarded extensions, and it will be interesting to see how many teams are interested in their services.

The Yankees are rumored to have interest in both Harper and Machado, which isn’t much of a surprise. Before Harper even played a game at the MLB level, some scouts and analysts were already predicting that he’d end up in pinstripes.

It seems like the Nationals still have a decent shot to retain Harper though and get a long-term extension done. As for Machado, keeping him on the small-market Orioles might be a bit difficult. He addressed the rumors about him ending up in the Bronx recently, and NESN has the full story.