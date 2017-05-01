Manny Ramirez seems to be enjoying life after Major League Baseball. Ramirez is now playing for the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs, in the Japanese independent Shikoku Island League.

The terms of his contract provide for unlimited sushi, which seems to be a pretty sweet perk. The food will keep on coming, as long as Man-Ram keeps hitting dingers.

And judging by what happened on Sunday, it doesn’t look like that’s coming to an end anytime soon. Ramirez crushed a pitch out of the ballpark during the team’s most recent game, which prompted an epic call from the play-by-play announcer.

Taiwanese baseball announcing is the greatest thing ever 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tb4rvkYpq5 — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) April 30, 2017

We can’t blame him; Manny is an exciting player to watch.