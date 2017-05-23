It’s unclear if Monday’s Game 4 loss was the last time fans will see Manu Ginobili on the court at AT&T Center — as a player, at least.

Ginobili got his first start in a playoff game in over four years on Monday night, as head coach Gregg Popovich clearly wanted him to feel the magic moment for at least one final time.

Ginobili, of course, received a great ovation from the Spurs faithful upon exiting the game for perhaps the final time in his career, late in the fourth quarter.

Spurs fans salute Manu Ginobili with standing ovation and chants of his name pic.twitter.com/E0X3gwzRTd — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 23, 2017

Spurs fans even chanted “one more year” at one point.

1 more year Ginobili!!!! pic.twitter.com/71HymCBXpO — Rae Anne Bautista (@ranneb_85) May 23, 2017

Ginobili thanked the fans for the ovation with a wave as he made his way to the locker room.

It’s hard to say for sure if Ginobili will retire — he seemed 50/50 addressing it during his postgame interview — but we’d guess that was the final game of his NBA career.