Matt Niskanen and Marc-Andre Fleury were teammates for four years in Pittsburgh, but it looks like the friendship between the two has come to a screeching halt.

Niskanen went from being respected by Penguins fans and players, to the enemy, overnight, after cross-checking Sidney Crosby in the face just one game ago.

Crosby was ruled out of Game 4 with a concussion, and it’s unclear if he’ll return for this series.

Fleury made sure to send a message to Niskanen about it. Nisky no longer has a place on Fleury’s helmet, as the Penguins goaltender taped over his name, which you can clearly see.

Fleury taped over Niskanen's name on his mask. pic.twitter.com/qmU5SImOIV — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 4, 2017

BFFs no more.