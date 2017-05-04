Posted byon
Matt Niskanen and Marc-Andre Fleury were teammates for four years in Pittsburgh, but it looks like the friendship between the two has come to a screeching halt.
Niskanen went from being respected by Penguins fans and players, to the enemy, overnight, after cross-checking Sidney Crosby in the face just one game ago.
Crosby was ruled out of Game 4 with a concussion, and it’s unclear if he’ll return for this series.
Fleury made sure to send a message to Niskanen about it. Nisky no longer has a place on Fleury’s helmet, as the Penguins goaltender taped over his name, which you can clearly see.
BFFs no more.