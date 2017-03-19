Marc Diakiese put on a show for MMA fans at UFC London on Saturday night, from start to finish.

It may not have lasted long, being that Diakiese knocked out opponent Teemu Packalen in the first minute of the fight with a brutal right cross to the chin, after unleashing a flurry of different kicks before that.

The knockout was great, but Diakiese’s breakdancing moves to celebrate afterward were even better.

Remind me to stay on Diakiese’s good side.

