For someone who’s such a straight shooter, Rex Ryan apparently coached himself out of a job with a defense that had too many wrinkles.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus told ESPN via NFL.com that the Bills’ defense was based too much on matchups rather than the skills of the players.

“I feel like we should’ve been just more aggressive on defense,” he said. “It was just too much detail for a lot of guys.”

Ryan was fired Tuesday after going 15-16 as Bills head coach.

Mario Williams, who had 14.5 sacks the year before Ryan was hired in 2014, complained about being dropped back into coverage too much last season. He had just five sacks. The 31-year-old has just 1.5 with the Dolphins this season.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Ryan took his complex defense to another team as a defensive coordinator next season. When it comes to coaching jobs, that position seems to be his ceiling.