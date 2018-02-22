LeBron James is known for his offensive prowess, but he’s still a great two-way player, and is a much better rim protector than he gets credit for.

Opposing players have been known to adjust their shot when attempting to score near the rim if James is in the vicinity, and understandably so.

Wizards big man Marcin Gortat, however, elected to go right at James during Thursday’s game, and it’s safe to say he won the battle. Gortat received a pass after cutting across the lane, and then proceeded to dunk right over James, who attempted to deny him, but failed.

The Polish Hammer drops one on @KingJames early… 😳 pic.twitter.com/IFIKhKnM4M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 23, 2018

The Polish Hammer vs. King James was an entertaining matchup to watch, and we hope to see more of it, hopefully in the playoffs.