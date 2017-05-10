Avery Bradley may be nursing a hip injury, but that doesn’t mean he’s not in good enough shape to be able to put a hurting on Wizards players, apparently.

Wizards center Marcin Gortat spoke to the media about the bad blood in the series on Wednesday, and revealed that Bradley approached him during Game 4 at the Verizon Center on Sunday, and said he had a problem with how Gortat was playing. The ultimatum was he could either stop doing it, or possibly face some physical punishment for retribution, sort of like what Kelly Oubre Jr. did to Kelly Olynyk in Game 4.

For context, Gortat is 6’11,” while Bradley is nearly a foot shorter, at 6’2.” But he clearly wasn’t intimidated by the Wizards big man. NESN has the full quotes from Gortat, so click the link below to check it out over there.