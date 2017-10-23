The Wizards and Lakers aren’t rivals, but all the trash talk leading up to Wednesday’s game projects the matchup will be an entertaining one.

It was no surprise that the trash talk began when LaVar Ball boldly stated that the Wizards had “better beware” of the Lakers and his son, Lonzo. You can hear what he had to say on Monday in this video clip.

LaVar Ball's message to the Wizards: They better beware cause Lonzo ain't losing again. Not in the same week!https://t.co/4ksxnSRU5d pic.twitter.com/VA8JDfRUFS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 23, 2017

It didn’t take long for Wizards center Marcin Gortat to get wind of Ball’s tweet. He fired back at Ball soon after, and claimed that teammate John Wall will “torture” Lonzo for 48 minutes.

man….. pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min 😂😂😂😂 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

Gortat might have a point, as Patrick Beverley sure seemed to torture Ball in his first career NBA regular-season game last week. Beverley completely shut down Ball, holding him to just three points on a one-for-six shooting performance.

As for Wall, he’s currently in his prime, and is one of the top point guards in the NBA right now. Lonzo will likely have his hands full with the four-time All Star.