The Wizards blew out the Celtics in Game 3 of their playoff series, and with Isaiah Thomas playing through a fractured jaw, the momentum seems to have swung a bit.

Washington dominated Boston from start to finish, and emerged with a 116-89 victory. But the big talking point was all the physical altercations and trash talk that went on during the game.

All in all, there were eight technical fouls assessed and three ejections, which was a lot for a playoff game. And the trash talk continued after the epic matchup, with Isaiah Thomas admitting that the two teams don’t like each other.

Marcin Gortat, who usually is fairly quiet, had some words as well, and appeared to take a shot at the Celtics’ big men. Gortat shared some thoughts about the Celtics’ toughness, and NESN has the full story, so head over there to check it out.