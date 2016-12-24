The Tennessee Titans lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a scary ankle injury in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Down 25-10 and needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive, Mariota was still on the field and rolled out to avoid rushers before getting taken down.

#Titans QB Marcus Mariota has his leg immobilized and is being carted off the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

Marcus Mariota suffers right ankle injury. Video showed probable ankle fracture and syndesmosis disruption. Surgery & 6 month recovery. — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) December 24, 2016

What a game-changer. Marcus mariota possibly breaking his leg. Being carted off the field — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) December 24, 2016

Marcus Mariota is being carted off in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/QLC0x8u25D — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 24, 2016

It’s a terrible turn of events for Mariota, who unexpectedly has the Titans at 8-6 and right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Mariota had thrown for 99 yards and a score in the losing effort on the road, though he entered the game with 3,327 yards and 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions on the year.

The Titans had been legit playoff contenders too, scoring wins against teams such as the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. Losing in Week 16 would mean going against the Houston Texans in Week 17 with division implications on the line.

More importantly, though, is how the Titans would fare without Mariota under center. Veteran Matt Cassel is the backup, though the running game featuring DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry can only do so much. Ditto for a defense that has exceeded expectations and propped up the offense at times.

