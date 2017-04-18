Marcus Mariota doesn’t sound like a guy who broke his right fibula in late December.

Mariota went down with the injury at the tail end of an epic sophomore campaign right around the time Derek Carr did the same with the Oakland Raiders, putting a damper on the AFC’s future.

Given the severity of the injury, it’s refreshing to hear Mariota has quite the optimistic timetable for his return, as captured by ESPN.com’s Paul Kuharsky:

“There are great things here that have allowed me to push the envelope a little bit, whether it’s jogging, or doing some other stuff on the AlterG [anti-gravity] treadmill and stuff like that.” “I understand that I’ve got a lot of time to get my body right and that’s my goal,” he said. “…. “Maybe another two to three weeks [until I am jogging]. Hopefully. I can’t give you an exact timetable. That’s the benchmark I am aiming for.”

The sooner Mariota can get back for the Titans (and the NFL as a whole), the better. Over 15 games last year, he threw for 3,426 yards and 26 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. He added another 349 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The NFL is in a rough spot with quarterbacks right now. Peyton Manning already hung up the cleats and guys like Tom Brady and Big Ben aren’t getting any younger. Guys once thought to take the crown such as Andrew Luck haven’t, leaving someone like Mariota available to take the league over.

Here’s to hoping he gets back soon and starts his pursuit.