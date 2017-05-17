Tennessee Titans players were in attendance for Tuesday’s Ducks-Predators game at Bridgestone Arena, with Nashville getting the opportunity to host a Western Conference Final game for the first time in franchise history.

Nashville has been temporarily turned into a hockey town during the team’s magical run, and everyone in the Music City seems to be drinking the Predators Kool-Aid.

That includes Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and some of his teammates, who did their best to pump up fans before the game. And by that, he mean the Titans offensive linemen proceeded to pick up their Bud Lights, and then chugged them.

Fans went nuts.

Tennessee Titans offensive linemen crushing tallboys to fire up the crowd in Nashville Go Preds. pic.twitter.com/v1sHACFVqo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 17, 2017

What a scene in Nashville.