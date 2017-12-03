The Chiefs defense just could not get off the field late in Sunday’s game against the Jets, and that seemed to really frustrate cornerback Marcus Peters.

Kansas City was clinging to a 31-30 lead with a few minutes remaining in the game, when it appeared to get a stop, and held New York to a field-goal attempt. However, a personal foul on the play gave the Jets a first down, and a few more chances to get into the end zone. The Chiefs defense clamped down again, though, and they appeared to stop the Jets on third down, but were bailed out by a holding call in the end zone, giving New York another fresh set of downs. The Jets eventually scored on a quarterback sneak, and then attempted a two-point conversion, which, again, resulted in a holding call in the end zone giving the team another shot.

That sequence of events was too much for Peters to bear, so he took the ref’s penalty flag and launched it into the stands to show how he felt about all the recent penalties called against his team.

Bae: Come over

Me: Can't, busy.

Bae: My parents aren't home.

Me: OK, let me get ejected right quick pic.twitter.com/vDSKDTqxms — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 3, 2017

Peters was penalized for his gesture, but was not ejected. He’ll certainly be receiving a fine in the near future, though.