Sitting courtside at NBA games comes with a disclaimer, as fans never know who or what will come flying in their direction.

For one particular woman who was courtside for Game 7 of the Wizards-Celtics series on Monday night, that particular object happened to be Marcus Smart.

It happened when Smart was attempting to challenge John Wall on a layup attempt, but ended up fouling him. His momentum carried him into the crowd, and that’s when he crashed into the woman.

Marcus Smart annihilated this lady at the end.. pic.twitter.com/wr6zfPs2en — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) May 16, 2017

Luckily, both she and Smart were OK, and the game resumed.