Celtics guard Marcus Smart really didn’t want to exit Tuesday’s game against the Wizards, and he let the Celtics coaching staff know about it.

Smart was subbed out of the game with 3:55 remaining, but didn’t want to be sitting on the bench stewing over the Wizards’ double-digit lead. So, he let an assistant coach know about it, but that didn’t go over well. That’s when this shouting match erupted between the two of them:

Frustrated Marcus Smart exchanges heated words w/ Celtics coaches as Wizards finish off The Funeral victory… pic.twitter.com/tu2u4cP5Yx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 25, 2017

And in case you missed it, a scuffle with John Wall after a hard foul just a minute (of game time) before that was what got Smart subbed out of the game in the first place.

Smart eventually made his way to the locker room, and posted this apology on Twitter after the game:

To my teammates and coaches… pic.twitter.com/6HtN3FWb8Y — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 25, 2017

Where was the apology to Wall? That’s cold, bro.