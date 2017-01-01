Consider yourself lucky if you didn’t have to sit through Mariah Carey’s abysmal New Year’s Eve performance that took place in Times Square. It was one of those things that you really didn’t want to labor through live, but is perfect for watching the main highlights (which have now been circulating) on the Web.

Carey reportedly was given her own team dedicated to the sole purpose of making sure she arrived to perform on time, which she did. The problem was that she didn’t really try, like at all.

Check out one of the biggest lip sync fails of all time, during which Carey was high-fiving fans with her mouth closed when she was supposed to be singing!

And the first meme of 2017 goes to Mariah Carey not even trying to lip sync 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gwe0owkjqr — Chocolate Mistlehoe (@ChocoMetaphor) January 1, 2017

The performance was so bad that she just decided to walk off stage by saying “it just don’t get any better.”