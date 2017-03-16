The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics are AL West rivals, and that passion isn’t only manifested on the field, but on social media as well.
With team ace Felix Hernandez primed for a big season, the Mariners posted a tweet joking about how every fifth day (when he pitches) should be a school holiday. It was harmless.
But for some reason, the Athletics decided to use that tweet as trash talk fodder. Here’s what they had to say in response.
It was on after that.
We still have a few weeks until Opening Day, but things are already heating up.
About Matt Birch
Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.