Mark Cuban was not happy with the way Dirk Nowitzki was framed in a tweet sent by Bleacher Report on Friday night.

Cuban was very defensive of Nowitzki and seemed to overreact after seeing this video (which has since been deleted) of him airballing a three-pointer, with a funny caption to go along with it.

The Mavericks owner has always been very defensive of his superstar, so he sent the following emails to B/R’s director of marketing Adam Goldberg and Turner president David Levy, in tweets that have since been deleted.

B/R then deleted the tweet, which is kind of disappointing, because we wanted to see Cuban “communicate with the millennials,” whatever that means.

Earlier today we deleted a tweet about Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk is an NBA legend in our eyes and will be forever. — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2017

