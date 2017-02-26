Quantcast
Mark Cuban goes off on Bleacher Report over Dirk Nowitzki video
Posted by on February 25, 2017

Mark Cuban was not happy with the way Dirk Nowitzki was framed in a tweet sent by Bleacher Report on Friday night.

Cuban was very defensive of Nowitzki and seemed to overreact after seeing this video (which has since been deleted) of him airballing a three-pointer, with a funny caption to go along with it.

screen-shot-2017-02-25-at-6-43-16-pm

The Mavericks owner has always been very defensive of his superstar, so he sent the following emails to B/R’s director of marketing Adam Goldberg and Turner president David Levy, in tweets that have since been deleted.

screen-shot-2017-02-25-at-6-43-56-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-25-at-6-44-09-pm

B/R then deleted the tweet, which is kind of disappointing, because we wanted to see Cuban “communicate with the millennials,” whatever that means.

