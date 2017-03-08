No one was happier for Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki after he scored his 30,000th career point than team owner Mark Cuban.

Dirk became just the sixth player in NBA history to join the 30,000-point club, and only the third to do so with one team (along with Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone).

Nowitzki drained a fadeaway jumper over Larry Nance Jr. early in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game, and then swished another three-pointer right after. He was then mobbed by Cuban and his teammates, and check out the emotion here.

Mark Cuban celebrating with Dirk pic.twitter.com/Y8gJcCrlqj — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 8, 2017

What a night, and what a player. Get ready, Hall of Fame — here comes Dirk.