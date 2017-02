Billionaire Mark Cuban believes he’ll be succeeding Donald Trump as President of the United States, apparently.

Trump, who is the 45th POTUS, sent the following tweet about Cuban a few days ago.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Cuban responded by wearing a No. 46 jersey at the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night.

.@mcuban wearing jersey number 46 in the celebrity game but he told me chance of him running 4 prez is same as him dunking #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VENDVzMCp2 — Andy Scholes (@AndyScholesCNN) February 17, 2017

It won’t be long until Trump takes to Twitter to respond, so stay tuned.