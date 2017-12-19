A number of celebrities are interested in buying the Carolina Panthers — including Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Eddie DeBartolo, Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Curry — but Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has made it clear that he is not.

Cuban has been critical of the NFL in the past, and not only did he tell Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News that he’s not interested in buying the Panthers, but he also doubled down on a previous claim about the league being headed for a decline.

“Why would I buy an NFL team if I think the league is in decline?” Cuban said. The Mavs owner then added that his statement doesn’t only include the Panthers, but also that no football teams interest him. “There’s no team I would want other than the Mavericks, certainly no football team in the universe,” he said. “There’s not even a close second.”

This isn’t a huge surprise, as Cuban has gone on record and said he believes the league is heading for a massive decline, and told Cindy Boren of The Washington Post that the NFL is chasing every dollar and diluting its product back in October. The Mavs owner also stated that there has been a significant drop in viewing by millennials and younger, which is why he believes there’s been a decline in tackle football among the youth.

Given how critical Cuban has been of the league in the past, it’s highly unlikely that the owners would approve him buying the team anyway.