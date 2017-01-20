Former Jets linebacker Mark Gastineau, the unquestioned leader on the New York Sack Exchange, recently came out and made light of something that was tough to digest.

With all the football talk about concussions, CTE and other brain issues, Gastineau revealed that he’s suffering from something along those lines. He appeared on 710 WOR Radio on Thursday night, and told listeners he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

“You know, my first reaction was that I didn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” Gastineau told the New York Daily News in a phone interview. “My second reaction was how can I help other people coming into the NFL? That’s what it’s all about.”

He then added that he wouldn’t let his son play football given the current rules, but would consider it in the future due to Heads Up Football, who is looking to make the game safer in the future.

“The only reason I would allow my child to play is because of this USAFootball.com,” he said. “I would not allow my child to play if I did not have this Heads Up Football. There’s no way in the world. You cannot expect your child to not be injured if you do not enter this program. If a high school doesn’t have this program, there should not be a program.”

Gastineau played for the Jets from 1979-88, and is the team’s all-time leader in sacks, many of which were followed by awesome dances. We hope for the best for him going forward, as he battles these illnesses.