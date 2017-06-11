Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis battled it out on Saturday night — trading a barrage of brutal blows — at UFC Auckland.

Fans that came out for the event had previously seen ridiculously-short fights, some of them ending in one minute or less. Ironically, the fight that, on paper, looked like it would be one of the shortest, but it somehow lasted into the fourth round.

All good things must come to an end, though, and that was the case here as well. Hunt had landed many body shots up to that point, and he appeared to wear Lewis down.

After landing some more big blows, it was a right hook from Hunt that sent Lewis to the mat, ending the fight in knockout fashion.

It was enough to send Lewis — who put forth a valiant effort — into retirement.

What a fight, what a finish.