This incident is disturbing regardless of the month, but the fact that it happened during Black History Month makes it a little more bothersome.

Four Saints players are visiting London. Mark Ingram, Vonn Bell, Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb and two men they were with had reservations for a table at the Cirque Le Soir nightclub, but when they arrived they were turned away because they were “too urban.”

According to Pro Football Talk, Ingram retweeted a follower who said that “too urban” means “too black.” He retweeted another follower who said people should boycott the “racist” venue.

Even though Ingram and his teammates weren’t allowed into the place, Cirque Le Soir doesn’t seem to think this artist is “too urban” to take the stage on Thursday.

Interesting.

This story has generated a lot of attention in England and the hashtag #TooUrban is popping up all over Twitter.

Ingram said that he’s otherwise been treated well in London. The Saints play there Oct. 1. Even though he’ll be there on business, this story is likely to come up again at that time.