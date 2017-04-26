A lot of running backs would feel threatened if their team signed a four-time All-Pro and former MVP.

Mark Ingram doesn’t feel that way about Adrian Peterson At least he’s not saying so.

“I’m all about winning, man,” Ingram told The New Orleans Times-Picayune. “If this will help us win, I’m all about winning. I’m all for it.”

Ingram is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season and his first season rushing for more than five yards per carry. He got the ball 50.7 percent of the time the Saints ran it, so having a complementary back is nothing new for Ingram.

There’s a big difference between Tim Hightower and Peterson, however.

Two years ago, Peterson led the NFL with 1,485 rushing yards at age 30. Last year, however, he tore his meniscus in Week 2 and didn’t return until Week 14. In three games last season he ran the ball 37 times for 72 yards, less than two yards a carry.

Perhaps Peterson will return to full health and the Saints will have a stacked backfield. But at 32 Peterson could be the latest example of how quickly running backs can decline after turning 30.

Whatever happens, Ingram isn’t worried.