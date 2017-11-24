Former Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien won two Super Bowls while being coached by Joe Gibbs, so he knows the Hall of Famer as well as anyone.

So when NFL Network took a look back at Gibbs’ career in the most recent edition of “A Football Life,” Rypien figured to be an integral part of the documentary.

Sure enough, he was, and that’s a good thing, because Rypien was seen impersonating Gibbs at one point during the episode, and did an excellent job in doing so. Check it out in the video clip below.

jakerussell: Mark Rypien's impression of Joe Gibbs is amazing. NFL Network A Football Life https://t.co/X374sOxRA3 pic.twitter.com/rFxxU24o7q — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 25, 2017

Nailed it.