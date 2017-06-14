Mark Wahlberg is putting his two cents in before next week’s NBA draft.

The actor and Boston sports fan told TMZ Sports he thinks the Boston Celtics should trade the No. 1 pick for a star player, specifically Jimmy Butler or Paul George. Both are perennial All-Stars and regulars on the All-NBA defensive teams, and acquiring either player would help the Celtics close the gap in the East with the three-time defending conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

But with the draft a little more than a week away, it doesn’t seem likely that the Celtics would trade the No. 1 pick. By now, they’ve already done their homework on who they plan to select, and will likely move forward with picking that player.

Marky Mark’s suggestion isn’t a bad one, though. At this point, who wouldn’t Butler or George?