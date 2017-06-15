Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball appear set to be among the top players that will be selected in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Fultz looks to be the obvious No. 1 pick, most likely landing with the Celtics, but things get tricky from then on down.

The Lakers had a lot of interest in Ball, but with his father’s antics, maybe LA isn’t the best place for him. The team seems to be taking a long look at Josh Jackson as well, and depending on who you talk to, they might mock him over Ball.

Fultz and Ball have never really been at odds with one another, but the former seemed to take a shot at the latter recently. NESN has the full story, so head over there to read what Fultz seemed to imply about Ball’s shooting form.