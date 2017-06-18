Markelle Fultz appears set to be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, so it made a ton of sense when he hung out with a few players that were among the top three selected in their respective draft class.

Fultz is currently in Philadelphia as Thursday night’s event edges closer, and he was seen hanging out with Sixers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who were selected with the third and first overall picks of their respective year.

Embiid posted this photo of them all hanging out on the court on Saturday night.

This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Maybe the Sixers can trade up to select Fultz and work on building a “superteam” of their own.