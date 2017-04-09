Markelle Fultz wouldn’t say no to being drafted by the New York Knicks.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s draft attended the Knicks’ home game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and said he would welcome the opportunity to play for New York.

“It would be amazing. It’s close to home,” Fultz, who grew up near Washington, D.C., told reporters. “My family can come out and this is the greatest place to play really in New York, big stadium, a lot of good fans.

“The arena is cool. It was nice, the inside is nice, this is a legendary place so it was good to come here and see it.”

As for playing in the triangle, it doesn’t sound like that would be a problem for Fultz. He said he could ‘play in any system’ due to his versatility.

With Derrick Rose expected to leave in free agency, the Knicks will likely have an opening at point guard, and Fultz would be the ideal candidate in the draft to fill that opening. However, the Knicks would have to get really lucky in the lottery. They currently have a six percent chance of landing the top pick in the draft.