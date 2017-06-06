It seems like the historic rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics is about to undergo a revival.

On the heels of learning Lonzo Ball will likely only work out with the Lakers, it turns out Markelle Fultz will give the same treatment to the Celtics.

The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey shared the note:

The #Sixers have workouts scheduled for every top prospect besides Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Fultz will only workout for #BostonCeltics — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 5, 2017

Fultz is widely viewed as the top prospect in the class and a lock for No. 1. He’s 6’5″ and 186 pounds with seemingly unlimited range and elite athleticism sure to help him start in the NBA right away, even if he’s only 19 years old.

Coming off a season in which he averaged 23.2 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep, an ESPN.com scouting report wrote the following:

More and more scouts seem to be leaning toward Fultz as the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft. With the Celtics now holding onto No. 1, that only makes his case stronger.

Fultz, like Ball, could be setting himself up for a chaotic failure if the draft suddenly goes an unexpected route. But the Celtics wouldn’t mind putting him next to Isaiah Thomas and grooming one of the league’s best backcourts.

Provided Ball lands in Los Angeles with the very next pick, both rookie points change the complexion of the rivals forever.