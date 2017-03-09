Markief Morris delivered a low blow—literally—during Wednesday night’s game.

Morris was frustrated with Mason Plumlee late in the fourth quarter of the matchup, and let him have it.

Plumlee did what he has been known to do—play very tough, smothering defense—and tried to jar the ball loose from Morris at one point.

Morris was not happy about it, so he responded by kicking Plumlee square in the nuts.

Wizards' Markieff Morris drops Nuggets' Mason Plumlee with excrutiating below-the-belt kick pic.twitter.com/iaKq8teOzh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 9, 2017

The Wizards big man was hit with a flagrant-2 foul, which warrants an automatic ejection.

And for what it’s worth, he denied intentionally kicking Plumlee after the game.

Morris: "I didn't know I kicked him in the nuts. I heard the crowd reaction …

(Stuff) happens.It's part of the game." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) March 9, 2017

Yeah, no one believes that.