Colts rookie running back Marlon Mack showed he isn’t afraid of anyone on the football field in Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Mack received a handoff in the third quarter of the game and was immediately met by the All-Pro defensive tackle — who had beaten his man and burst into the backfield — but was not fazed. Instead, Mack delivered a stiff-arm right to Clowney’s facemask and dropped him. He then bounced it outside, broke a few more tackles and picked up a first down.

Mack may only weigh 213 pounds, but he played big on that sequence.