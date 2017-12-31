Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Marlon Mack stiff-arms, drops Jadeveon Clowney (VIDEO)
December 31, 2017

Colts rookie running back Marlon Mack showed he isn’t afraid of anyone on the football field in Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Mack received a handoff in the third quarter of the game and was immediately met by the All-Pro defensive tackle — who had beaten his man and burst into the backfield — but was not fazed. Instead, Mack delivered a stiff-arm right to Clowney’s facemask and dropped him. He then bounced it outside, broke a few more tackles and picked up a first down.

Mack may only weigh 213 pounds, but he played big on that sequence.