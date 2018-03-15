The Suns are continuing to lose games by large margins, and it appears to be taking a toll on the team’s players.

Thursday’s game against the Jazz was no different, as the Suns lost the game, 116-88. Not only that, things got chippy in the third quarter, which resulted in a few players getting ejected.

The incident in question took place after Ricky Rubio ruffled some feathers by stepping over Marquese Chriss, who was down on the court after missing a dunk. The Jazz then inbounded the ball, and Jared Dudley pushed Rubio, likely to retaliate for stepping over Chriss. Rubio got in Dudley’s face, and then Chriss came out of nowhere and knocked the Jazz guard down with a hard shove. A skirmish then broke out.

Marquese Chriss was a tad upset after missing a dunk… Jared dudley hits Rubio and then Chriss plows him over 😳 pic.twitter.com/3mwZ3TYDlP — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 16, 2018

Both Chriss and Dudley were ejected, with Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles getting technical fouls. As for Rubio — who essentially started it all — he got nothing, although he did hit the court pretty hard.