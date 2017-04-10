Marquette King is one of the best punters in the NFL. So naturally, when a father sought advice about punting for his son, he turned to the Oakland Raiders’ All-Pro.

But instead of punting advice, King gave the young fan perhaps even better advice:

Stay away from arm wrestling competitions! https://t.co/EeXDuUXCmh — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 10, 2017

@MarquetteKing 😂😂!! I'll pass that on to him… — Joseph Smith Jr. (@JosephSmithJr1) April 10, 2017

King is referring, of course, to a group of players who took part in “The Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship” last week at the MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas. King, James Harrison, Kenny Stills, NaVorro Bowman and Patrick Chung are among the players who will be fined by the NFL for attending the event. The league’s policy against gambling bars players from taking part in promotional events at casinos, according to NFL.com.