Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King is giving fans an extra incentive to watch Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it’s not because the Raiders might clinch their first division title since 2002.

King told reporters Tuesday there might be a dance-off between himself and Colts punter Pat McAfee.

King said he and Colts punter Pat McAfee might have a dance-off in the middle of the field Saturday. "Gotta tune in and see" — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 20, 2016

King and McAfee are two of the best punters in the NFL, and you’d be hard-pressed to find better dancers at the position. Here are just some of the celebrations King and McAfee have done this season:

Every NFL punter needs to be like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/24A9N6TNIr — Sports Pics (@AmazingSprtsPic) November 7, 2016

So if you’re not busy Christmas Eve and want to see a dance-off in a NFL game, then definitely follow King’s advice and tune in.