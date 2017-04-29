Raiders punter Marquette King doesn’t take crap from anyone. That goes for other NFL players, fans at games and social media trolls as well.

One particular Twitter user learned that lesson on Friday, when King skewered him with a great zinger.

It happened when former USC safety/kick returner Adoree Jackson posted this tweet to put his NFL Draft experience in perspective, and King wished him good luck.

That's crazy I'm really gonna be on Madden — Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) April 28, 2017

Congrats bro. Hopefully ur a punt returner on week 1 so me and the crew we can welcome u to the NFL… 😈 https://t.co/ozbaGEazzt — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 28, 2017

And then, out of nowhere, some Raiders fan decided to troll King and ask if he felt the same way about Chiefs kick returner Tyreek Hill.

You tell tyreek this too?? https://t.co/M3gqOXrjoS — DJ Renteria (@thisdudedeej33) April 28, 2017

Most NFL players would’ve just ignored the stupid comment, but not King. He responded back with a zinger to put the fan in his place.

Naw but you need to tell ur dentist u need another appt… @thisdudedeej33 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 28, 2017

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: King is one of my favorite players in the NFL. Love that guy, both on and off the field.