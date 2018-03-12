Raiders punter Marquette King joined his Bay Area-brethren at spring training in Arizona on Monday, and just like when he steps foot on the football field, it was quite the scene.

King made his way to the batting cage so he could hit some balls, and did so while wearing a A’s jersey and Raiders helmet, which looked quite interesting.

Must be spring.@MarquetteKing looked good in a Raiders helmet taking some cuts with the @Athletics down in Arizona today: https://t.co/VTELRTJHj5 (via @Athletics) pic.twitter.com/yCAXkXNt6l — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) March 12, 2018

He also had a conversation with A’s manager Bob Melvin.

Trying to convince BoMel to give him spot on the squad? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KZChde5Nk8 — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 11, 2018

King later ditched the Raiders helmet, but did suit up in a full A’s uniform.

Look who’s back! @MarquetteKing is suited up to join the squad in warm ups today. #HellaSpring pic.twitter.com/5tyTj78RfM — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 12, 2018

It’s unlikely that King will be the next Bo Jackson, but he did look comfortable in the cage, and while wearing the uniform.