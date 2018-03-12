Posted byon
Raiders punter Marquette King joined his Bay Area-brethren at spring training in Arizona on Monday, and just like when he steps foot on the football field, it was quite the scene.
King made his way to the batting cage so he could hit some balls, and did so while wearing a A’s jersey and Raiders helmet, which looked quite interesting.
He also had a conversation with A’s manager Bob Melvin.
King later ditched the Raiders helmet, but did suit up in a full A’s uniform.
It’s unlikely that King will be the next Bo Jackson, but he did look comfortable in the cage, and while wearing the uniform.