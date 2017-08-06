You had one job, Mr. Hall of Fame jacket/wardrobe guy, but you failed on the attention to detail part.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class was enshrined in Canton on Saturday, and everyone got their gold jackets.

Unfortunately for Marshall Faulk, not everyone’s name on their respective jacket was spelled correctly.

Faulk’s gold jacket incorrectly spelled his name, as you can see by the “Marshell” gaffe in the photo below.

Wow. @marshallfaulk 1st Gold Jacket had his name misspelled. So @ProFootballHOF made him an entirely new one. He's wearing the old one today pic.twitter.com/xKQKlzDyLj — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 5, 2017

Faulk was forced to wear his old jacket for the ceremony, and later received a new one.