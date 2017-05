When Raiders new running back Marshawn Lynch turns on the bat signal, many others come to his aide, apparently.

Lynch posted a tweet on Friday to get the word out about a Bay Area bike meet-up happening on Saturday, and judging by the turnout, he certainly did just that.

RT @MoneyLynch: 2morrow at Oakland Tech 1 o'clock pic.twitter.com/PWcXkURayX — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 20, 2017

Check out how many people came out to bike it up with Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch on a Saturday bike ride with his friends — hundreds of them. Group will ride to Berkeley and back to Oakland. pic.twitter.com/HaAffMaW5R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2017

Roughly 300-400 people came out to ride, according to SF Gate, so yeah, it was quite the scene.