The Marshawn Lynch retirement tour continued this week, and is now taking place in Scotland.

Lynch decided to cruise around the Scotland streets on a tricked-out BMX bike, because he can. Now that he’s not under contract, he can do whatever he wants, and that includes riding his bike in front of a giant bus, as well as popping wheelies in the middle of the street.

These videos are proof that Lynch is a man of many talents.

Another video of Marshawn Lynch doon Paisley High Street playing chicken with buses 🙈😂 video courtesy of @jobbyweecher pic.twitter.com/3kxPBUcEOG — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

For any local NFL fans Marshawn Lynch is kicking about Paisley on a BMX 😂 doesn't like being video'd 😭 @NFLUK @SkySportsNFL @SkySportsNewsHQ pic.twitter.com/Cwspe2kwXb — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

Lynch has always done his own thing, and he does what he wants, when he wants.