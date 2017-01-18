Posted byon
The Marshawn Lynch retirement tour continued this week, and is now taking place in Scotland.
Lynch decided to cruise around the Scotland streets on a tricked-out BMX bike, because he can. Now that he’s not under contract, he can do whatever he wants, and that includes riding his bike in front of a giant bus, as well as popping wheelies in the middle of the street.
These videos are proof that Lynch is a man of many talents.
Lynch has always done his own thing, and he does what he wants, when he wants.