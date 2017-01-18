Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Marshawn Lynch shows off BMX tricks in Scotland (VIDEO)
Posted by on January 17, 2017

The Marshawn Lynch retirement tour continued this week, and is now taking place in Scotland.

Lynch decided to cruise around the Scotland streets on a tricked-out BMX bike, because he can. Now that he’s not under contract, he can do whatever he wants, and that includes riding his bike in front of a giant bus, as well as popping wheelies in the middle of the street.

These videos are proof that Lynch is a man of many talents.

Lynch has always done his own thing, and he does what he wants, when he wants.