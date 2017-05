There was a time when the idea of Marshawn Lynch joining his hometown Raiders was exactly that, but now it’s a reality.

Lynch hit the field for OTAs on Tuesday and participated in multiple drills, after being held out of them last week.

Check out these jump cuts.

Marshawn Lynch taking part in drills with Raiders for first time at OTA's #raiders #marshawnLynch @RAIDERS pic.twitter.com/FmthLgsG26 — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) May 30, 2017

And here Lynch is running a route in the slot and catching a pass from Derek Carr — slipping and nearly falling in the process.

Exciting stuff.