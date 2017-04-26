Marshawn Lynch had a great run in Seattle, and helped the Seahawks win a title in 2014. As such, he’ll always be a hero in Seattle, and probably won’t have to pay for a cup of coffee or pound of salmon when he’s in the area.

Lynch, after all the dissension with the media and the controversy over the Seahawks not running the ball against the Patriots inside the two-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX, clearly needed some time away from football.

He took some time to clear his head, and now he seems ready to return to the gridiron. And, most importantly, he’ll be playing for his hometown team, which he seems really excited about. He took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted this message about it.

It’s time, Lynch says.