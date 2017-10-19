Quantcast
Marshawn Lynch grabs ref, shoves him during skirmish (VIDEO)
There’s no love lost when the Chiefs and Raiders meet, and Thursday’s divisional matchup was no different.

In the second quarter of the game, Derek Carr appeared to suffer a late hit from Marcus Peters. It happened at the end of a play, after Carr was taken down for a sack. Peters came flying in with a late hit on the Raiders quarterback, and it didn’t go over well.

A skirmish then broke out, and Marshawn Lynch — who was on the sideline at the time — ran onto the field to defend his quarterback. He then got in an official’s face, grabbed hold of the ref’s uniform and shoved him.

Here’s a close-up of the interaction between Lynch and the official.

Lynch was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct (conduct with an official), and promptly ejected.