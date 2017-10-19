There’s no love lost when the Chiefs and Raiders meet, and Thursday’s divisional matchup was no different.

In the second quarter of the game, Derek Carr appeared to suffer a late hit from Marcus Peters. It happened at the end of a play, after Carr was taken down for a sack. Peters came flying in with a late hit on the Raiders quarterback, and it didn’t go over well.

A skirmish then broke out, and Marshawn Lynch — who was on the sideline at the time — ran onto the field to defend his quarterback. He then got in an official’s face, grabbed hold of the ref’s uniform and shoved him.

Here’s a close-up of the interaction between Lynch and the official.

Lynch was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct (conduct with an official), and promptly ejected.