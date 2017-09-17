Marshawn Lynch is so fun to watch, because you never really know what he’s going to do next. That includes when he has the ball in his hands on the field, but also when he’s off the field.

Lynch ran all over the Jets in the first half — trampling a few defenders during that time. His services weren’t really needed during the rest of the game, as the Raiders blew out the visiting Jets, so he sat and watched the game on the sideline — enjoying some rest.

But he did manage to entertain Raiders fans in the fourth quarter, busting out some great dance moves, which they seemed to enjoy.

Marshawn Lynch is the greatest pic.twitter.com/iCLodp7qus — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 17, 2017

Gotta love Marshawn.