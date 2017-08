Marshawn Lynch can do no wrong in the Bay Area, and he’s well aware of that fact.

So while others such as Colin Kaepernick — should he land with another NFL team — have chosen to take the high road going forward, Lynch clearly had no problem stating his political beliefs before Saturday’s exhibition game against the Cardinals.

And by that, we mean he kneeled during the national anthem.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the National Anthem before tonight's Raiders/Cardinals pre-season game. pic.twitter.com/nMOmv7ivdL — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 13, 2017

So, apparently this display isn’t going away anytime soon.