Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch appeared to make a statement before Sunday’s game against the Patriots in Mexico City kicked off.

Lynch, who has been sitting when the national anthem has been played before games, didn’t really change his tune as far as that is concerned. He did, however, stand when the Mexican anthem was played, which you can see in the photos below.

The photos show Lynch sitting on the bench during the national anthem, and standing up during the Mexican anthem.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

Lynch has consistently sat during the national anthem this season, but he hasn’t really been vocal about why. Many have assumed it’s to join other players in protesting racial inequality and police brutality, and now that we’ve seen him stand for the Mexican anthem, it’s clear that his statement has to do with what’s going on in the United States.