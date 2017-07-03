Marshawn Lynch made the most of his time on the soccer field at Sunday’s Zakuani & Friends charity game, which the Seattle Sounders hosted.

Lynch was as entertaining to watch on the football pitch as he usually is on the football field, as at one point he picked up the ball and charged his way into the net — nearly truck-sticking the goalkeeper on the way.

And then, when he received a red card from the referee for his actions, the Raiders running back decided to swipe the object right out of his hand.

.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! 😂 #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017

Savage.