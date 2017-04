Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has moved on and will now play for his hometown Raiders, but he sure looks to be thankful about his time spent in Seattle.

Lynch took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of the Seattle Times, and expressed his appreciation for Seahawks fans and team owner Paul Allen.

BEASTMODE – what a class act. Full page message in tomorrow SUNDAY Seattle Times. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/jTVJhWSrYE — Frank Blethen (@fblethen) April 29, 2017

Nice gesture by Lynch there.